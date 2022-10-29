Enjoying every single moment with my adventure in Tottenham, confesses Antonio Conte
Today at 5:53 PM
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has divulged that he has loved every moment of being at the club and hopes that the time he has continues because he is enjoying things. The Italian arrived at the club nearly a year ago as a replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo and has won plaudits for his work so far.
While things haven’t quite gone to plan for Tottenham this season, the North Londoners are still enjoying a good season as they’re just one point from reaching the Champions League round of 16. Not only that, Spurs sit third on the league table and are behind just Manchester City and rivals Arsenal, and have lost just three of their opening 12 league games. It has given Conte a solid foundation to build off this season and shows just how far the club has come under his tenure.
The Italian was appointed nearly a year ago to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and has already won plaudits for the way he has turned Tottenham into a force. However, while Spurs are far from the perfect side right now, Conte has revealed that he is “enjoying every single moment” of being in charge of the club and hopes that it continues. He also added that things have gone well over the last year and he’s looking forward towards the future.
“In one year we had a great path together with the club, the players, the fans. I’m enjoying every single moment with my adventure in Tottenham. I discovered a model club, a club with fantastic training ground, amazing stadium, the passion of our fans…and at the same time also the demands of our fans!” Conte said, reported the Athletic.
“Because our fans, the demand is very, very high. I continue to enjoy every day, to stay here and work for this club.”
