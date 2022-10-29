Enjoying every single moment with my adventure in Tottenham, confesses Antonio Conte

While things haven’t quite gone to plan for Tottenham this season, the North Londoners are still enjoying a good season as they’re just one point from reaching the Champions League round of 16. Not only that, Spurs sit third on the league table and are behind just Manchester City and rivals Arsenal, and have lost just three of their opening 12 league games. It has given Conte a solid foundation to build off this season and shows just how far the club has come under his tenure.