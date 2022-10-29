Need to keep working hard over next few weeks and see where I am, claims Reece James

Chelsea star Reece James has not given up on making England’s World Cup squad and has revealed that he is taking things day-by-day and will see how far that takes him. The 22-year-old suffered a knee injury against AC Milan earlier this month and is currently sidelined for eight weeks.

Kyle Walker’s surgery in September had many England fans worried about their squad, especially after Reece James was substituted against AC Milan in early October. However, things went from bad to worse after James was ruled out for two months of action, a period that includes the World Cup. That has left Gareth Southgate lacking options at right-back although things could be even worse for the England boss.

However, both James and Walker could potentially be fit in time for the World Cup even if the duo are likely to miss a large portion of the early section of the tournament. Yet, James admitted that he is fighting and hasn’t given up hope of making the squad for the winter tournament. The 22-year-old, however, did reveal that his recovery is going slowly and that he is taking things day by day although there is no timeline on when things might change.

"I need to keep working hard over the next few weeks and see where I am on call-up day. I will try and not rule myself out. It is still slow and in the early stages. I have been in rehab for two weeks, so I am still taking it day-by-day,” James said, reported Goal.

“The Chelsea medical staff have not given me a percentage of my chance of being back for the World Cup. It is down to how I feel closer to the time and how stable it is."

With his rehab going rather slowly, James has confessed that he is trying to “be positive” although he confirmed that while he is not in pain, he doesn’t want to speed things up to risk his recovery. The full-back also added that he isn’t sure when he “will be able to run again” and that the medical team have asked him to not rush things.

“I am trying to be positive. I am not not sure how long this injury will take. I am not in pain. But if I try to speed it up, it might be a bit of a risk. I am trying hard every day to improve and make it right and get fit as soon as possible. You are more gutted in the early stages of the injury and then you have to get your head around it.

“I don’t know when I will be able to run again. I ask that question every day but the medical team do not give many answers. You don’t go from walking to running. That is a difficult thing about injuries — you have to do it in stages, so I have to start running in the pool first. Hopefully, this will be in the coming days. Each day, I come in and get assessed and then I go on electric machines and receive therapy. I go to the gym and the pool. After that, more treatment,” he added.