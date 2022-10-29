WATCH | Brighton ruin Graham Potter’s homecoming with two goals inside ten minutes

Would he be booed or would he not be booed? That was the question on everyone’s mind the moment the fixture list placed Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 14. That was especially after Graham Potter signed for the Blues, replacing Thomas Tuchel as their manager. But even then, many wondered, that given what Potter had done for Brighton would they boo him? Their questions were answered seconds after Potter walked out onto his former turf as boos rang around but the evening was far from over.