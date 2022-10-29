WATCH | Brighton ruin Graham Potter’s homecoming with two goals inside ten minutes
Today at 8:12 PM
Gameweek 14 may be well underway but one game everyone has been looking forward to has been Graham Potter’s return to Brighton and Hove Albion after signing for Chelsea. But 15 minutes into his first visit to the Amex Stadium and Potter’s Chelsea have been brushed aside by two Brighton goals.
Would he be booed or would he not be booed? That was the question on everyone’s mind the moment the fixture list placed Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 14. That was especially after Graham Potter signed for the Blues, replacing Thomas Tuchel as their manager. But even then, many wondered, that given what Potter had done for Brighton would they boo him? Their questions were answered seconds after Potter walked out onto his former turf as boos rang around but the evening was far from over.
Because while many expected Chelsea to be the far more dominant side, the Blues have been meek and listless in front of Roberto de Zerbi’s Brighton. The home side have been hurrying, hussling and causing all sorts of problems for the Chelsea backline, pinning the away side inside their own half. That eventually lead to a beautiful first goal after Thiago Silva handed the ball right to Kaoru Mitoma, he flew past two defenders before neatly finding Leandro Trossard.
The Belgian showed all the composure in the world to sit Kepa down, drive past him and then tuck the ball home. Five minutes gone and Brighton had their lead but they were far from done as less than ten minutes later, that lead had been doubled. The Seagulls continued their blitz and won back-to-back corners, with March’s second delivery guided into Chelsea’s net by their own star in Ruben Loftus-Cheek. This is turning into a nightmare for Graham Potter.
Not a great start from Chelsea...
𝖦𝖮𝖠𝖫! 𝖡𝗋𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗈𝗇 2-0 𝖢𝗁𝖾𝗅𝗌𝖾𝖺 (𝖫𝗈𝖿𝗍𝗎𝗌-𝖢𝗁𝖾𝖾𝗄 𝖮𝖦) pic.twitter.com/vWI6wcLlV7— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 29, 2022
Some homecoming for Graham Potter...
Brighton are 2 up and their fans singing “you’re getting sacked in the morning”.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 29, 2022
Leandro Trossard to the rescue!!
Brighton goals under Roberto de Zerbi so far:— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 29, 2022
🤝 3 -3 vs. Liverpool. (Trossard⚽x3)
❌ 3-1 vs. Manchester City. (Trossard⚽)
⏳ 1-0 vs. Chelsea. (Trossard⚽)
Trossard’s 5th goal under the Italian gives Brighton the lead over Chelsea. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ecyfm6GTSL
The student becomes the master..
October 29, 2022
Simply magnificent from Leandro Trossard!!
Stop that Trossard 💙pic.twitter.com/BzVEp2Q6Pl— GonçaloDias17 (@goncalo_diass17) October 29, 2022
