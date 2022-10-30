Don’t know when Erling Haaland will be back as he has ligament damage, confirms Pep Guardiola
Today at 7:57 PM
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he doesn’t know when Erling Haaland will be back and confirmed that the Norwegian won’t play against Sevilla next week. The 22-year-old missed City’s clash against Leicester City because of an injury after being replaced against Borussia Dortmund.
Despite an incredible showing for Manchester City so far, many fans and critics alike were concerned when Erling Haaland was replaced at half-time against Borussia Dortmund by Pep Guardiola. That was later confirmed to be because of an injury and the forward later missed City’s 1-0 win over Leicester City with Guardiola opting to use Julian Alvarez instead. However, it has many fans and critics alike worried that Haaland’s injury is a lot more serious than initially reported.
But while Guardiola has assuaged those fears, he did reveal that he is not sure when Erling Haaland will be back in action although he confirmed that the Norwegian won’t feature against Sevilla. The Spaniard also added that he’s hopeful of using the forward against Fulham next weekend or against Chelsea in their Carabao Cup clash that takes place in November.
"I don't know. He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week. He won't play against Sevilla, because we have already qualified and hopefully against Fulham [on Saturday] he can help us. If not, he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup [on Nov. 9]," Guardiola told the BBC.
