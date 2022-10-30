Don’t know when Erling Haaland will be back as he has ligament damage, confirms Pep Guardiola

Despite an incredible showing for Manchester City so far, many fans and critics alike were concerned when Erling Haaland was replaced at half-time against Borussia Dortmund by Pep Guardiola. That was later confirmed to be because of an injury and the forward later missed City’s 1-0 win over Leicester City with Guardiola opting to use Julian Alvarez instead. However, it has many fans and critics alike worried that Haaland’s injury is a lot more serious than initially reported.