Haven’t made decision yet on my future as it’s time for me to take break, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Today at 6:19 PM
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he is taking a break from management after being sacked by Chelsea in early September although he revealed that he has gotten offers. The German spent nineteen months at the club, winning the Champions League trophy and the Club World Cup.
After parting ways with Frank Lampard halfway into the 2020/21 season, Chelsea appointed Thomas Tuchel to great aplomb and celebration, and the German thrived in his first six months. He turned the club’s fortunes around in an instant and lead Chelsea to the Champions League final, where the Blues beat Manchester City to the trophy. However, things didn’t go according to plan after that as Tuchel and Chelsea struggled to challenge for the 2021/22 league title with many things not going their way.
That combined with Chelsea’s early struggles and new ownership at the start of the 2022/23 season saw Tuchel sacked and replaced by Graham Potter at the helm. However, in the two months since being relieved of his duties, Tuchel has yet to take another managerial job and instead admitted that he is taking a break right now. But the German also revealed that he has gotten offers from various clubs but hasn’t made a decision on his future.
“I loved every day at Chelsea. It came to an end too early for me, but it was out of my hands. This is also what you sign up for. I haven’t made a decision yet. It is now time for me to take a break. Some clubs have been calling my manager but we agreed that he would not call me here for these past 18 days,” Tuchel said, reported Goal.
