Huge result for Leeds United but Liverpool have got massive problems, proclaims Jamie Carragher
Today at 7:34 PM
Former Liverpool star and pundit Jamie Carragher praised Leeds United for their win over Liverpool but admitted that the Reds have a massive problem as this is no longer a blip in form. The Reds have struggled to find their footing this season, winning just four of their 12 league games so far.
After a sensational 2021/22 season, few expected Liverpool to struggle to find their groove in the 2022/23 term but that is exactly what has happened. While the Reds have managed to secure qualification from their Champions League group, their form in the league has been far from ideal with just four wins in the 12 games they’ve played. That run includes four losses and as many draws too with Liverpool having lost back-to-back games against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.
The loss against Peacocks, however, has come as a shock to many especially given the run of form that Jesse Marsch’s side had been on over the last few weeks. It saw Jamie Carragher admit that he no longer believes that Liverpool’s form is a blip but now it’s a “serious problem” for the Reds. The pundit also added that while Illan Meslier make a few crucial saves, Jurgen Klopp now has a problem to solve and a “massive problem”.
"It's a huge result for Leeds but Liverpool have got massive problems. Leeds' fans know how big a result this is. It's so long since anyone's won at Anfield. They're going to milk it and rightly so. It will do wonders for them, in terms of the league table. This isn't a blip for Liverpool, this is a serious problem," Carragher said, reported Sky Sports.
"There's no doubt that the goalkeeper in the last 10-15 minutes has kept Leeds in it but if you look at the whole game you can't say Leeds haven't deserved to get something from it. They've been fantastic. Klopp must be thinking, what else can I try now? Different permutations, formations, personnel..."
