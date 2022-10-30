Huge result for Leeds United but Liverpool have got massive problems, proclaims Jamie Carragher

After a sensational 2021/22 season, few expected Liverpool to struggle to find their groove in the 2022/23 term but that is exactly what has happened. While the Reds have managed to secure qualification from their Champions League group, their form in the league has been far from ideal with just four wins in the 12 games they’ve played. That run includes four losses and as many draws too with Liverpool having lost back-to-back games against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.