We are sliding down a crazy path but those at top are obviously not worried, asserts Jules Kounde
Today at 6:38 PM
In light of his injury, Barcelona’s Jules Kounde has hit out at the schedule and the organisers as he believes that football is sliding down a crazy path and nobody is doing anything to stop it. The Frenchman and Eric Garcia were forced to leave the field against Valencia after suffering injuries.
While the decision to hold a mid-season World Cup has seen FIFA heavily criticized, things have become even worse this season as several players have suffered injuries. A large majority of those have been muscle injuries although the schedule has played a big part in that. It has seen several key players from several countries ruled out of the tournament including N’Golo Kante and a few others with Marco Reus, Reece James, Kyle Walker, and a few others on the waitlist.
It has seen several players speak out and ask for things to change with Cesar Azpilicueta and a few others calling out the organizers. The latest of those is Jules Kounde, who had to be substituted in Barcelona’s La Liga tie against Valencia, and the Frenchman opined that football is “sliding down a crazy path”. Not only that, Kounde hit out at the organisers and as he believes that “those at the top are obviously not worried”.
"I think it’s just an overload, nothing serious. They (the organisers) should think a little more about the players. There are a lot of matches. We are sliding down a crazy path, wanting to play so many matches. But those at the top are obviously not worried,” Kounde said, reported Goal.
