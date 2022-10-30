We are sliding down a crazy path but those at top are obviously not worried, asserts Jules Kounde

It has seen several players speak out and ask for things to change with Cesar Azpilicueta and a few others calling out the organizers. The latest of those is Jules Kounde, who had to be substituted in Barcelona’s La Liga tie against Valencia, and the Frenchman opined that football is “sliding down a crazy path”. Not only that, Kounde hit out at the organisers and as he believes that “those at the top are obviously not worried”.