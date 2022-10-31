Clearly as team something’s not going right and as well as we want, reveals Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 2:32 PM
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that while the squad believes in themselves, they know that something is not going right and it’s up to them to figure out the problem. The Reds have endured a turbulent start to the 2022/23 league campaign, winning just 4 of their 12 league games.
Despite their excellent run of form in the Champions League, Liverpool have failed to get up and running in the Premier League with the Reds struggling for form. The Anfield side have won just four league games so far and that run also includes four losses and as many draws. It has put Jurgen Klopp’s side well off the title-chasing pack and well behind the teams chasing after a top-four place, as they sit in 9th with them eight points behind Newcastle United.
That has many fans and critics alike worried about the club’s future especially as they continue to struggle to find their rhythm especially after being tipped to challenge for the title again. It saw Trent Alexander-Arnold admit the same as he believes that “clearly as a team, something’s not going right” even if the team believe in themselves. He also added that the players need to figure out how to solve their issues and go forward from there.
"I'd say we all believe in ourselves, we believe in the way we play, we believe in the squad and what we can achieve. But I think when you do get setbacks, it can potentially make you second-guess yourself and question things. Clearly, as a team, something's not going right, it's not going as well as we want it to go," Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool's website
“That's something for everyone to think about, that's something for everyone to address and make sure we put it right, especially next week against Spurs, top-four rivals. We kind of need to go there and get some points if we've got any chance of reaching our aims and aspirations for the season."
