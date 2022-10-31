Complete different energy around club and it puts me in better headspace, confesses Marcus Rashford
Today at 3:41 PM
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has admitted that there is a new energy around the club and that has helped him find a better headspace which has led to an uptick in performances. The forward has enjoyed an excellent season so far, netting seven goals and 3 assists across all competitions.
After a lackluster and poor 2021/22 season where he only scored five goals and assisted 2, it had many fans and critics alike questioning whether Marcus Rashford was still good enough. However, things have changed under Erik ten Hag as the forward has not only found his rhythm but managed to tap into an excellent vein of form. So much so, that Rashford has already scored more than he managed last season and became the 22nd player to score 100 goals for Manchester United on Sunday.
It has changed the entire conversation around the young forward with Rashford now United’s top scorer this season by some distance. That has been down to the fact that the energy around the club has changed and Rashford reiterated the same as he admitted that the changes at the club have put him in a “better headspace”. Not only that, the English international added that he wasn’t in the right place the last term and that’s why he struggled.
"It's a completely different energy around the club and the training ground. That puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now. That's the area I was struggling in. I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn't really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That's the biggest difference from last season," Rashford told Sky Sports.
"I get that it's your job to speak about what happens on the pitch but for the players, we have to get into the right headspace for every game. Too often last season, I wasn't in the right headspace for games. I wasn't surprised by some of the stuff that was happening.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.