I’m obviously 31 and I don’t know what will happen in four years, asserts Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 4:22 PM
Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne has hinted that the 2022 World Cup could be his last one as he believes that while he is 31 years old, the schedule has been too hectic to think about things. The 31-year-old has been a key part of the Belgium national team, earning 93 caps and scoring 25 goals.
With the 2022 World Cup around the corner, it has many wondering whether it will be Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s last tournaments. That was later confirmed to be true for the Argentine as he revealed that he may not be around of the 2026 edition although Ronaldo has yet to open up on his future. However, they aren’t the only two stars set to potentially play in their final tournament with several big names on that list.
Amongst those is Kevin De Bruyne as the Belgian is already 31 years old but the Manchester City star admitted that he doesn’t know what could potentially happen over the next four years. However, De Bruyne did reveal that the hectic schedule has played a part although he also added that his Manchester City teammates aren’t discussing the upcoming tournament given how tough the schedule is.
"I am obviously 31 and I don’t know what will happen in four years. It is my third time, I understand what is coming and I cannot speak for someone else who will be there for the first time. We are not talking about it with teammates. The schedule is too hectic," De Bruyne said, reported Goal.
