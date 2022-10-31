Process of pain that you have to go through and you have to keep trying to improve, claims Graham Potter
Today at 4:02 PM
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has warned his side that they must go through a process of pain after their 4-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. The Blues walked into the game on a nine-game unbeaten run but were thoroughly outplayed and beaten by Roberto de Zerbi’s side.
While a large portion of the pre-match talk was based around Graham Potter’s return to the Amex Stadium and Brighton, the Seagulls ensured that the post-match talk was about them. That was after Roberto de Zerbi’s side blew Chelsea apart in a sensational 4-1 win with them scoring three goals in the first half much to the chagrin of their former head-coach. Chelsea failed to respond properly in the second which saw the home fans taunt Potter with chants and songs.
Not only that, the 4-1 loss put an end to Potter’s nine match unbeaten start as Chelsea’s manager and it was the first sign of concern since the Englishman took over. But he admitted that it wasn’t a good afternoon for his side and warned Chelsea that they have to go through a “process of pain” in order to reach their final destination. He also added that the line to improvement isn’t straight up and they need to keep doing things in order to master them.
“It was not a pleasant afternoon for us but you have to have that sometimes if you want to make progress. If you think the line is just going to go straight up, it’s impossible. That team that you see out there for Brighton wasn’t the team that was there three years ago. It’s a process of pain that you have to go through and you have to keep trying to improve,” Potter said, reported Yahoo news.
“I don’t know any other way. Whenever you’re trying to master something or get better at it, you need to sometimes have a bit of a step back or you have to suffer or you have to go through a bad experience to then grow and be better. That’s how I see it anyway. It’s a case of analysing the game, being calm, being fair,” he added.
