Think Bukayo Saka got kicked few times but hopefully it’s not serious, admits Mikel Arteta

While Arsenal strolled through against Nottingham Forest, beating Steve Cooper’s side 5-0 on the night, Arsenal and England fans alike were more concerned about Bukayo Saka. The young attacker had to be replaced barely 27 minutes into the fixture after a series of kicks and a heavy challenge from Renan Lodi saw him struggle to continue. That has put Saka’s place at the World Cup in doubt with more than a few people worried about England’s future.