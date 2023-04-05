AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers | Dominant India thrash Kyrgyz Republic 5-0

Thomas Dennerby's wards broke the curse at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium as the hosts found their rampaging guests to be too much for them to handle. This came after they failed to win any of their five international matches during the first three months of the calendar year.

India's likelihood of advancing to the next round was increased by the victory. When the teams face off again on Friday, April 7, 2023, for the second leg, they will be at a significant advantage.

The girls were able to clinch a decisive victory thanks to a brace from Anju Tamang, a deft volley from Soumya Guguloth, two goals from Shikly Devi, and one each from Renu and Shikly Devi in the second half.

Anju helped the Blue Tigresses get off to a strong start in the game, and they quickly gained control of the first goal in the sixth minute. Dalima Chhibber's free kick was saved by the opposing custodian Abibulla, but Anju easily headed in the rebound from close range.

A few minutes later, Soumya had the chance to increase the lead, but she couldn't take advantage of a Sandhiya Ranganathan pass because she was called for being offside. Around the halfway point, Soumya let another excellent opportunity from Anju slip by "s cross at the far post and almost missed the goal.

Anju scored once again to give India a two-goal lead over their opponents before the hosts had a chance to settle into the game. She finished easily after receiving a cross from Soumya's right flank.

India had a comfortable 3-0 lead at the half after Soumya's magnificent volley into the top corner of the goal four minutes later.

After they scored two more goals in the second half, the Blue Tigresses appeared invincible. Shilky scored the fourth goal in the 61st minute by smashing the ball into the bottom corner after receiving a thoughtful feed from Indumathi inside the area.

In the 62nd minute, head coach Thomas Dennerby made his first substitution, replacing Sandhiya with Renu. On a free kick from Dalima, substitute Renu scored the fifth goal of the evening in less than a minute. Renu took advantage of the fact that the opposing custodian was unable to handle the ball by scoring a goal.

Dangmei Grace replaced Soumya, and Sangita Basfore and Karishma Shirvoikar were substituted for Karthika Angamuthu and Anju, respectively. The Swedish coach also made a few other changes.

(With IANS Inputs)