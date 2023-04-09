Hero Super Cup 2023 | Sreenidi Deccan fight back to hold Bengaluru FC to draw in opener

Undeterred, Sreenidi Deccan went in search of the equaliser as they found some joy on the flanks through their wingers Rosenberg Gabriel and Rilwan Hassan. But it was Afghan midfielder Shayesteh who scored the equaliser in the 21st minute as his effort from inside the box deflected off Bruno Ramires and beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the Bengaluru goal. Sreenidi finished the half strongly and the 1-1 scoreline was a fair reflection of the first half.