Hero Super Cup 2023 | ATK Mohun Bagan beat Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1
(IANS)
In Kozhikode on April 10, ATK Mohun Bagan thrashed Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 to start their Super Cup 2023 campaign. Winger Liston Colaco was the star of the show and scored two early goals that placed the Green and Maroon Brigade in a comfortable position within the opening 30 minutes alone.
Gokulam Hugo Boumous took advantage of the several moments when Kerala's defensive line was found lacking to score a goal and add an assist to his resume. Sergio Mendigutxia drew a goal back for the Malabarians midway in the second half, but by that point the visitors were already in charge. Manvir Singh scored the final goal for ATK Mohun Bagan.
Coach Juan Ferrando of ATK Mohun Bagan FC fielded a solid team, starting youthful Kiyan Nassiri up front while Dimitrios Petratos, an Australian, was rested. The Gokulam defence was quickly breached by the Green and Maroon brigade, who scored the game's first goal in the seventh minute. Hugo Boumous made Abdul Hakku, a Gokulam defender, make a mistake, recovering the lost ball, and giving it to Liston Colaco. Liston took possession of the ball at the edge of the penalty area and curled a shot into the far corner to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.
Then, in the 27th minute, Liston Colaco scored another goal to make it 2-0. Asish Rai moved the ball with a superbly weighted long ball to Liston to launch a fantastic move from the right. Liston's flawless first touch deceived Gokulam's defender Subhankar, and he then blasted the ball to the far post, giving Shibinraj no chance.
After receiving the ball from Kiyan Nassiri in the middle of the pitch, Hugo Boumous made the decision to sprint inside Gokulam's penalty box and beat Shibinraj to make it 3-0 right before halftime.
In the 63rd minute, Manvir Singh made it 4-0 for the Kolkata giants after Boumous intercepted a ball from Liston Colaco on the left. Manvir Singh, who was standing in the box, was then given the ball by him. To put the game out of Gokulam's reach, the India international got a touch away from his defender and hammered the ball into the bottom corner.
In the second half, the Malabarians scored a goal. Bouba Aminou delivered the ball from a free kick for Sergio Mendigutxia to head in. Just before the final whistle, Kiyan Nassiri of ATK Mohun Bagan added to Gokulam's woes by scoring his team's fifth goal of the game by capitalising on a mishandled clearing.
(With PTI inputs)