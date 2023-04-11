Hero Super Cup 2023 | ATK Mohun Bagan beat Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1

Coach Juan Ferrando of ATK Mohun Bagan FC fielded a solid team, starting youthful Kiyan Nassiri up front while Dimitrios Petratos, an Australian, was rested. The Gokulam defence was quickly breached by the Green and Maroon brigade, who scored the game's first goal in the seventh minute. Hugo Boumous made Abdul Hakku, a Gokulam defender, make a mistake, recovering the lost ball, and giving it to Liston Colaco. Liston took possession of the ball at the edge of the penalty area and curled a shot into the far corner to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.