India's U-17 team thrashes Atletico de Madrid 4-1 in friendly match

As early as the sixth minute, goals began to be scored, with India opening the scoring after repelling a few Atletico assaults. Korou Singh Thingujam caught a through pass on the right side and attempted a shot towards goal, which went in and gave India the lead.

Being put on the back foot, Atletico began establishing play and producing a few opportunities, but their efforts were thwarted by an obstinate Indian defence. Captain Surajkumar Ngangbam led the group and was constantly in the ideal position to head away or clear an incoming cross.

India increased their advantage just after the halfway point, with Korou providing the assist this time. The winger received Danny Meitei's throw-in and crossed the ball into the penalty area for Lalpekhlua, who calmly tapped it in. Jolted and startled, the guests knew that worse was to come.

India scored a third in less than two minutes. This was now a game where India's front line would score one goal and then assist another. This time, Lalpekhlua took the initiative and crossed to the left so that Shashwat Panwar could start tallying.

In the 38th minute, Atletico equalised thanks to Gabriel's goal off a rebound after Sahil had stopped the first attempt to keep the hosts in the game as they headed into halftime.

In the second half, India was willing to play on the counter, putting more of an emphasis on keeping its off-the-ball discipline, form, and attention. In the 59th minute, Korou was sent through on goal by Shashwat. However, the custodian made a great stop on the latter's pass.

India effectively controlled the midfield and held Atletico at arm's length for the whole of the second half, preventing them from doing anything dangerous. Additionally, head coach Bibiano Fernandes took use of the opportunity to switch up his lineup and offer more players game time.

Korou contributed his second assist of the contest in the 89th minute by passing to substitute Gogocha Chungkham, who scored to seal India's remarkable victory.