FC Goa sack head coach Spaniard Carlos Pena
(FC Goa)
FC Goa have parted company with head coach Carlos Pena. The Spaniard and his assistants, viz. Gorka Azkorra, Eduard Carrera and Joel Dones will be leaving with the Club’s thanks and best wishes for their future.
Pena returned to the Club as Head Coach earlier this season after a storied time as a player. In his only season as the Head Coach, he saw his side miss the playoffs as they finished seventh in the Hero ISL 2022-23 season. The Gaurs then went on to finish second in Group C of the 2023 Hero Super Cup.
Speaking on the departure, FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said, “On behalf of everyone at FC Goa, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Carlos Pena and his coaching staff, Gorka Azkorra, Joel Dones and Eduard Carrera for the integrity and sincerity with which they went about doing their job.
“Unfortunately, the results didn’t accompany the hard work put in behind the scenes but that does not take away from the time and effort they have dedicated towards the development and growth of the team.
“Their contribution to the club will always be cherished and remembered with fond memories, and we wish them all the best for their future endeavors.”