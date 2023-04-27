India win 1-0 against Kyrgyz Republic in the Asian Cup Qualifiers Indonesia 2024

Sibani Devi sprinted to the far post and banged in a low cross from the left by Viksit Bara that escaped the grasp of Kyrgyz custodian Violetta Dudochkina. Having each defeated the Kyrgyz Republic 1-0, Myanmar and India will play each other on April 28 to decide which team will win the group. While the victors of the tie will automatically advance, a penalty shootout will decide who tops the group and advances to the next round if the two teams play to a draw.

Both teams engaged in a battle for control of the situation in the centre of the field to start the first half. Shivani Toppo received Pooja's cross from the right, giving India their first opportunity, but she failed to take advantage of it. A similar chance was lost by Pooja a short while later, as the opposing custodian was able to easily stop her attempt.

Before the interval, India had another opportunity to score when Shivani's corner was parried away by the custodian, who punched the ball before Pooja could take advantage of the situation.

After switching over, India immediately began to push aggressively, and in the 65th minute, India had their finest opportunity to yet. Viksit Bara launched a curler, but it missed its mark. Sibani pounced on a loose ball a short while afterwards, but her effort flew right into the goalkeeper's hands.

India kept moving the ball in the opponent's final third as the Kyrgyz Republic started to put some pressure on the visitors after falling down by one goal.

Coach Priya PV made several adjustments with 10 seconds remaining, replacing Cindy with Sulanjana and Soniba with Cindy. India was able to effectively defend their advantage for the remainder of the period as a result of their strategic approach.

After the match, Priya said: "It was a tough game, but I am very happy with the way the girls played today. That we clinched three points is a great thing. We had more chances to score, but somehow, we could not avail of those opportunities."

The Indian team's head coach is aware that the match against Myanmar, scheduled for April 28, would essentially decide the group.

"Well, Myanmar are a good team and we have all respect for them. But we will certainly go for three points in that match," she said.