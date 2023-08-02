Punjab FC becomes 12th team in Indian Super League
(I-League)
The reigning I-League champions, Punjab FC will join the Indian Super League as the 12th team of the tournament in the 2023-24 season. The team not only won the I-League but also cleared the ICLS Premier 1 Licensing, which led to their promotion to the ISL.
Not just that, Punjab FC has created a history of sorts after becoming the first club ever to gain promotion to ISL from the I-League. They had dominated the proceedings in the I-League last year, securing the top spot in the points table. They won a total of 16 matches, drawing four, and losing only four along the way to the title. They were a force to reckon with when it came to scoring, netting 45 goals.
Sunny Singh, founder of RoundGlass said, “Punjab FC’s inclusion in the ISL is a recognition of the hard work and perseverance of our players and staff.
“The team’s swift progression from the I-League to the ISL is extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to embrace the challenge of competing at the highest level of Indian football. We aim to make a lasting impression in the ISL and serve as an inspiration to young talent across India.”
“Being a part of the Indian Super League is a significant milestone in Punjab FC’s history. We have followed our ideology of playing a brand of football which inspires young kids across the country to take up the sport and have built upon it.
“We have assembled a group of emerging talents for our season ahead. Our focus remains promoting this exciting brand of football and we look forward to competing against the best teams in the country,” he said.