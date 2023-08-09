Durand Cup | Mumbai City FC dominates with 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC
Tuesday's Durand Cup Group B match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC ended in a 5-0 Mumbai City FC triumph, giving them their second straight win. Mumbai, who are now ranked first in Group B, got goals from Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alberto Noguera, Yoell Van Nieff, and Vikram Partap Singh.
In less than 20 seconds after Phurba Lachenpa saved a shot from Bivan Laskar, Jamshedpur FC forced another save from him. However, Mumbai City FC eventually rediscovered their rhythm and dominated right up to the very end. Mehtab Singh pushed JFC custodian Mohit Singh Dhami to make a stop after Greg Stewart struck the crossbar with a free kick.
Mumbai was able to score via Diaz in the seventh minute. Diaz was free inside the box thanks to a superb interchange play between Greg Stewart and Vikram on the right, and he finished with the utmost ease to give the Islanders the lead. In the 14th minute, Diaz added a second goal to increase their advantage. Diaz was in the box when Bipin Singh's cross was there, and he finished wonderfully.
Mumbai City increased the pressure on the inexperienced Jamshedpur FC team, and Dhami did a commendable job of maintaining the 2-0 lead. Noguera, who chipped the ball above Dhami to assist his team conclude the first half with 14 shots on Jamshedpur's goal, scored the third goal for MCFC, though, very quickly.
In the opening seconds of the second half, van Neiff skillfully converted a Greg Stewart corner for the Islanders' fourth goal of the contest. When Jamshedpur lost the ball in their own half, Stewart passed it to Vikram, who finished with a diving header, to score Mumbai City FC's fifth goal seven minutes later.