ISL 2023 | Twitter reacts as seven red cards issued in Mohun Bagan-Mumbai clash

Mohan Bagan faced their first defeat of the season in their away game against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. Mumbai went down to ten men in the 13th minute of the game after Akash Mishra faced the brunt of the referee for a high foot on Manvir Singh. While the decision seemed a bit harsh, the studs were in the air despite the tackle coming from behind. Mohun Bagan soon took advantage, opening the scoring with Jason Cummings getting at the end of a perfect Liston Colaco delivery in the 25th minute. Despite being a man short, the home team managed to find an equalizer just before half time with Greg Stewart heading in from close range.