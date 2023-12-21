ISL 2023 | Twitter reacts as seven red cards issued in Mohun Bagan-Mumbai clash
A huge fight erupted post-match in the ISL clash on Wednesday|
Although discipline is sacramount to any game, committing fouls are common in football, despite repeated warnings given by the referees on the field. At the Mumbai football arena on Wednesday, fouls, scuffles and words being exchanged became a common scenario leading to seven red cards in the game.
Mohan Bagan faced their first defeat of the season in their away game against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. Mumbai went down to ten men in the 13th minute of the game after Akash Mishra faced the brunt of the referee for a high foot on Manvir Singh. While the decision seemed a bit harsh, the studs were in the air despite the tackle coming from behind. Mohun Bagan soon took advantage, opening the scoring with Jason Cummings getting at the end of a perfect Liston Colaco delivery in the 25th minute. Despite being a man short, the home team managed to find an equalizer just before half time with Greg Stewart heading in from close range.
The first 15 minutes of the second half were a horror for the visiting team. Firstly, Ashish Rai was sent off for a studs up challenge on Perara Diaz in the 54th minute. Three minutes later, after Subashish Bose brought down Hwinthingmania with a sliding challenge, Colaco's dissent towards the referee earned him a red card. Down a man, Mohun Bagan team could not hold off Mumbai for long, as the home team took the lead with Bipin Singh’s shot taking a deflection off Anirudh Thapa, leaving the keeper in no man’s land. The drama was not quite done though, as in the 88th minute, Greg Stewart earned a second yellow for simulation leading to personnel parity being restored.
The fleet of red cards did not stop there or even after the full time whistle had been blown. As the Mumbai players began celebrating, a scuffle ensued between Mumbai defender Rahul Bheke and Hector Yuste. Not only did the duo receive their marching orders, Vikram joined the list to round up the send offs to seven as he interfered and got into a scuffle with Dimitri Petratos.
Mumbai will now be without the services of four key players in their away game against the Kerala Blasters on Christmas eve. Bagan will face table toppers Goa, who have set a new club record of not conceding a single goal in 500 minutes of gameplay, without three players.
The Twitteratti were left in shock as the events unfolded in Mumbai and jumped onto social media to have their say.
It's 7-7
Seven Yellow Cards— Ananthi Shrinivasan (@ananthiShriniv1) December 21, 2023
Seven Red Cards
Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan, This match is known for being entertaining.#ISL10 #MCFCMBSG
Referee is the player of the match!
Mumbai City FC beat Mohun Bagan SG 2-1 in the ISL with seven red cards brandished by the referee - four during the game and three following a melee at full time. https://t.co/MzyXJ9BIE8— Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) December 20, 2023
Card game!
Seven red cards!
six or seven red cards— Sudipto Choudhury (@Sudipoc) December 20, 2023
Unbelievable!
Mumbai vs Mohun Bagan Recap#ISL10 #MCFCMBSG pic.twitter.com/jycyYqoQLN— Abdul Rahman Mashood (@abdulrahmanmash) December 21, 2023
Hahahaha!
KBFC fans watching the game now#ISL10 #MCFCMBSG pic.twitter.com/ZopPZZekk0— FootballWalla (@FootballWalla) December 20, 2023
Watch it carefully bruh!
Akash Mishra RED 🟥 ??#MCFCMBSG pic.twitter.com/x6bD7p9okX— Sarath (@connecttosarath) December 20, 2023
No comments!
What's your comment on yesterday's match!!!!!!!!!#MCFCMBSG #ISL10 #kbfc #Manjappada #football pic.twitter.com/mzePbcQq2m— Rohan Wagge (@WaggeRohan) December 21, 2023
Lol! Hedeserves one.
#MCFCMBSG full match compilation. man of the match Referee Rahul Kumar Gupta.#ISL10 https://t.co/UHuzDmPCJ9— M∆noj Kuma® Muπmu🇮🇳 (@ManojCr74) December 21, 2023