‌ISL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Jamshedpur FC Chukwu’s acrobatic wondergoal against Hyderabad FC 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Daniel Chima Chukwu shined bright in Jamshedpur FC's 5-0 thumping of Hyderabad FC with a hattrick

Jamshedpur FC

Hat tricks in football are always special, usually instrumental in giving the team a flamboyant lead and Bartholomew Ogbeche holds the ISL record with four. Daniel Chima Chukwu grabbed the limelight in Hyderabad with not just a hat trick but also an incredible bicycle kick from outside the box.

Hyderabad FC were drubbed at Gachibowli stadium by five goals to be handed their seventh defeat this season on Thursday. To add to their woes, the visiting team kept a clean sheet to deny them any goals. Jamshedpur FC started on a high, scoring the first goal of the game in the second minute. Imran Khan’s cross and Chukwu’s perfectly placed header, while backtracking, helped JFC gain an early lead in the game. But it was only the beginning of what was going to be a long evening for the hosts.
 
Chukwu made things worse for the home team in the 20th minute with a goal that will be replayed again and again in ISL compilations. Nikhil Barla received the ball in space on the right wing before he crossed it into the box but sailed it over the head of Mohammed Sanan. Nikhil Poojari was at hand to clear the ball away and he got great distance on it. However, the on-rushing Jeremy Manzorro headed the ball back towards the box. Standing there was Chukwu who took the ball on his chest and unleashed a perfect bicycle kick to beat the stunned Kattimani. 
While Jamshedpur went on to score two more goals, in the 70th and 74th minutes, the icing on the cake came from Chukwu again. In the 79th minute, Barla’s low cross found Chukwu at the top of the six-yard box and the striker obliged with a perfect finish to become only the second Jamshedpur player to have a hat trick to his name. 
The Twitterati were left in awe of the acrobatics by the Nigerian and praised his effort on their favorite social media site. 

