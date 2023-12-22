‌ISL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Jamshedpur FC Chukwu’s acrobatic wondergoal against Hyderabad FC 

Chukwu made things worse for the home team in the 20th minute with a goal that will be replayed again and again in ISL compilations. Nikhil Barla received the ball in space on the right wing before he crossed it into the box but sailed it over the head of Mohammed Sanan. Nikhil Poojari was at hand to clear the ball away and he got great distance on it. However, the on-rushing Jeremy Manzorro headed the ball back towards the box. Standing there was Chukwu who took the ball on his chest and unleashed a perfect bicycle kick to beat the stunned Kattimani.