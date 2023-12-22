ISL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Jamshedpur FC Chukwu’s acrobatic wondergoal against Hyderabad FC
Daniel Chima Chukwu shined bright in Jamshedpur FC's 5-0 thumping of Hyderabad FC with a hattrick|
Jamshedpur FC
Hat tricks in football are always special, usually instrumental in giving the team a flamboyant lead and Bartholomew Ogbeche holds the ISL record with four. Daniel Chima Chukwu grabbed the limelight in Hyderabad with not just a hat trick but also an incredible bicycle kick from outside the box.
.@JamshedpurFC do the double over #HyderabadFC in #ISL 2023-24 after a commanding performance in #HFCJFC! 👊— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 21, 2023
Full Highlights: https://t.co/Kn5qX0itVP#ISL10 #LetsFootball #ISLonJioCinema #ISLonSports18 #JamshedpurFC #ISLRecap | @JioCinema @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/NZV3l8JuGJ
Hat-trick hero #DanielChima speaks on that bicycle kick in #HFCJFC 😱#ISL #ISL10 #LetsFootball #ISLonJioCinema #ISLonSports18 #HyderabadFC #JamshedpurFC pic.twitter.com/UTNJ0balmU— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 21, 2023
What a day for Daniel Chima— Rahul Krishna (@rahulkrishnaks) December 21, 2023
His 50th ISL Match and Scored Hatrick🔥🙌🏻#HFCJFC
#HFCJFC 0-2— Smith (@sportsmkj) December 21, 2023
Daniel Chima was fire on field today @JamshedpurFC on driving seat.
I am waiting for Chima Editing a hatrick today .
What a game of football 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟Five star performance and hatrick scored by Daniel Chima Chukku ⭐⭐⭐— 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐦 (@Ram77261988) December 21, 2023
Not everyone can do this unless his name is Daniel Chima 🤘@JamshedpurFC @chimadsboypic.twitter.com/4VCCsmb0m1— Ayush Agarwal 𝕏 (@AyushAg444) December 21, 2023
What a night in Hyderabad tonight for the people of the Steel City ❤️❤️❤️— Ayush Agarwal 𝕏 (@AyushAg444) December 21, 2023
Daniel chima made our night 🥵
First Hattrick of ISL 2023/24 season— Muralidharan 🇮🇳 (@Murali_is_here) December 21, 2023
Congratulations Daniel Chima Chukwu🇳🇬. #IndianFootball #ISL #HFCJFC
• 5 Goals— Aishwarya Chakraborty (@AishuuSpeaks) December 21, 2023
• 3 points
• Clean-Sheet
• Daniel Chima's Hat-trick (2' , 20' & 79')
Stellar Performance by @JamshedpurFC tonight 🔥#HFCJFC #ISL #ISL10