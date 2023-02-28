AIFF leadership meets with Belgian counterparts to discuss Indian football
(Twitter)
Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the All India Football Federation, and Shaji Prabhakaran, the secretary general, met with their Belgian counterparts on Monday in Brussles to address a range of topics aimed at enhancing technical proficiency in Indian football.
At the Royal Belgian Football Association's offices, Chaubey and Prabhakaran were welcomed by the organization's CEO Peter Bossaert, operations director for football Jelle Schelstraete, and adviser Hedeli Sassi.
Following the meeting, Chaubey stated: "We had a very fruitful meeting with Royal Belgian Football Association, who will help us improve on multiple technical standpoints. Belgium has been one of the leaders in world football in the last decade, and this is a great opportunity for India to gain from their experience."
Prabhakaran added, "This is a new dawn for Indian football, and the positive dialogue with RBFA will further continue to create a synergy for development in areas like scouting, talent development, coach education, youth team training and also the possibility of having exposure tours.
"More details on these will be finalised in due course of time. The RBFA have some top class facilities, and they have done some exemplary work from their headquarters, becoming one of the world leaders in football."