Lallianzuala Chhangte becomes third Indian to be part of FIFA Team of the Week

Lallianzuala Chhangte, a player for Mumbai City FC, has been nothing but a shining star in the current Indian Super League season. Chhangte, who is now tied for the most goals with Nasser El Khayati and Cleiton Silva, just smashed another record!
He was the first Indian player to be awarded a golden card for being selected to the FIFA "Team of the Week." After FIFA 23 published their Golden TOTW, which included players like Luke Shaw, Antoine Griezmann, and Martin Odegaard, the winger accomplished this achievement.
Only two Indians, Akash Mishra, and Bipin Singh have ever been in the TOTW for the premium game. It is the first time an Indian has received a golden card in the team, though.
Chhangte joins Hugo Bumous and Dimitri Petratos as the other two ISL players to get the honor, making him the fifth player overall. The quick man from Mizoram has already scored seven goals in 12 games, including a spectacular brace in their 4-2 victory against Odisha FC last week.
It's baaaack. Team of the Week 🔟 is here!— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 4, 2023
With the return of TOTW, the In-Form Progression Path has been refreshed with larger upgrade sizes across various OVR ranges. Additionally, there will now be two Featured TOTW Items per release.#FUT #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/XCWBZnIKwy
