Arsene Wenger to play crucial role in development of grassroots football in India

Former Arsenal manager and world governing body, FIFA's current chief of football development, Arsene Wenger is set to play a crucial role in Indian football's grassroots programme. During the World Cup in Doha, the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey had talks with Wenger regarding the same.
The duo, as well as other senior officials of FIFA and AFC, had discussions about the youth development projects in India. "We have had extensive discussions with the FIFA development team. Arsene Wenger is head of the FIFA Task Force and they will help us in the grassroots programme. Coaches from Wenger's team would come," Chaubey said after unveiling its 'Vision 2047' roadmap. At a conference during the World Cup, the former coach was quizzed about his view of Indian Football.
"I must come to India because I have never been there," he had told Hindustan Times. "Your president met me recently and I have said I would love to help India develop football," Wenger added, as per the HT report.
