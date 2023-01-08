Arsene Wenger to play crucial role in development of grassroots football in India

The duo, as well as other senior officials of FIFA and AFC, had discussions about the youth development projects in India. "We have had extensive discussions with the FIFA development team. Arsene Wenger is head of the FIFA Task Force and they will help us in the grassroots programme. Coaches from Wenger's team would come," Chaubey said after unveiling its 'Vision 2047' roadmap. At a conference during the World Cup, the former coach was quizzed about his view of Indian Football.