Indian women to participate in Asian qualifiers for Paris 2024

The Indian women's football team is in a race to make the cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will commence from the official draw ceremony of Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1 at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House on January 12, 2023, at 3 pm.
The 2024 edition will be the third time when Asian teams will look to finish on the podium. All the teams will be vying for two Asian slots in Round 1 of the Qualifiers, which will see 26 teams, divided into five groups of four and two groups of three, compete in a one-round league format in a centralised venue from April 3 to 11, 2023.
Meanwhile, the winners of each group will advance to Round 2, where they will be joined by DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR, and Korean Republic. Later, the four teams from Round 2 - three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up - then take on each other in Round 3, and the eventual winners will qualify for Paris 2024.
Pot 1 (teams ranked 6-12): Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Philippines, India
Pot 2 (13-19): Islamic Republic of Iran, Jordan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Nepal, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia
Pot 3 (20-26): Palestine, Singapore, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste
Pot 4 (27-30 + 1 non-ranked team): Sri Lanka, Maldives, Pakistan, Bhutan, Afghanistan
