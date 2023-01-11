East Bengal fires 35 goals in Kanyashree Cup, set club record

The high-scoring game included 10 different goal scorers, six hat tricks, and the team's fourth straight shutout of the competition. This is how the scorecard was written: Gita (3', 20', 27', 39', 40'), Deblina (8', 21', 24', 29', 35'), Tanushree (13', 18'), Kabita (15', 43', 50', 52', 70', 75') Birsi (31'), Sushmita (32', 36', 38', 67'), Mousumi (59', 79', 81', 85', 86', 90'), Aishwarya (69', 77', 79'), Piyali (74'), Sulanjana (75', 89').

The club management claims that this enormous victory has shattered a few records. According to the Indian Football Association, these include the club record for the biggest victory ever and a record in any IFA-sponsored women's competition (IFA).

Sujata Kar, the head coach, dramatically undersells their historic victory. "In reality, the team we beat 35-0 was very young. They are still learning their football. Sure, the confidence of our team has surely increased, but we have a long way to go," she said.

"The games we will play in the future will be tougher and harder," the coach added. The Kolkata-based team has won all four of its games while scoring 55 goals and allowing none so far. But how will they ensure that they keep up this form?