India U-17 lose to UAE U-20 in friendly fixture

Today at 2:10 PM
The UAE U-20 national team barely defeated the India men's U-17 national team 0-1 in a friendly match on Monday, January 16 at the Theyab Awana stadium in Dubai. In preparation for the forthcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023, the Indian squad is playing a series of friendlies in this game.
Mohamed Ali Khaled scored the lone goal for the UAE. According to reports, the game was played behind closed doors and neither Football Association aired it live. According to a report on the website of the UAE football association, the U-20 squad of the UAE will play two additional friendly on the 18th and 20th of January, this time against China.
On January 22 and 24, Bibiano Fernandes' team will compete in two further friendly against Uzbekistan. The All India Football Federation has not yet stated which platform would be used for the live streaming of these friendly matches (AIFF). After a brief hiatus, the U-17 boys have been in training for the last month after qualifying for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year.
