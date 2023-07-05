Lallianzuala Chhangte is AIFF's Men's Footballer of the Year

The 26-year-old Mizoram player participated in 12 games for India during the international season, contributing one assist and scoring twice. He won the prized prize ahead of fellow members of the national squad Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Chhangte, who is presently representing his country in the SAFF Championships, featured in 22 games as Mumbai City FC won the ISL Winners' Shield last season. He scored 10 goals and provided six assists during that time.

Additionally, he scored one goal in three Super Cup games and added seven goals in seven Durand Cup games last season.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced Manisha Kalyan as the AIFF Women Player of the Year during its annual general meeting.

The 21-year-old forward from Punjab, who plays for Cypriot first division team Apollon Ladies, won the prize over Dalima Chhibber and Ngangbam Sweety Devi. She earned the Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year award from the 2020–21 AIFF.

Clifford Miranda, a former India player who led Odisha FC to Super Cup victory and AFC Cup qualifying, received the Men's Coach of the Year award. Women's Coach of the Year was awarded to Priya Parathi Valappil. Priya, a former India international, is the present women's U-17 team head coach. The Men's and Women's Emerging Players of the Year were went to Shilji Shaji and Akash Mishra, both members of the India U-17 squad.

Eminent former players, including ex-captains Shabbir Ali, IM Vijayan, and Bhaichung Bhutia, chose the top players and coaches for the 2022–2023 season.