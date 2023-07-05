WATCH | Chettri, Chhangte & Samad produce a goal to remember for ages in final against Kuwait
The Indian team was in a spot of bother in the SAFF Championships final against Kuwait on Tuesday, after an early goal by the visitors. But the Indian team held their nerves to equalise in the 38th minute and dominated the rest of the match.
It was Shabaib Alkhaldi of Kuwait, who netted the first goal of the finals, as he scored from point-blank range after Anwar Ali mistimed a tackle in the Indian box. But the Indian team playing sans coach Igor Stimac by the sidelines equalised before the end of the first half.
And it required a special effort from Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Lallianzuala Chhangte, to bring the team into the match. It all started when Chhetri received a pass outside the box and unselfishly passed the ball to Sahal, who in turn opened the Kuwaiti defence. Chhangte then slid the ball into the goal, to score a goal that will be remembered for ages.
The Indian team's flawless coordination was evident in the goal, which again testified to the fact, that they have grown in stature over the years.
