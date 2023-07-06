Chennaiyin FC sign goalkeeper Prateek and defender Sachu Siby

8

Written by: Press Release

| (Chennaiyin FC)

Chennaiyin FC have roped in talented goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh and defender Sachu Siby to bolster the team’s defence ahead of the upcoming season. This will be the first outing in the ISL for both youngsters who have shown great promise and potential in the domestic circuit.

