Big blow to Kerala Blasters as women's team temporarily suspended due to financial constraint

The AIFF fined the club Rs 4 crores. Ivan Vukomanovic, the head coach of the Blasters, received a 10-match suspension and a Rs. 5 lakh fine for initiating the walkout that the players imitated. “We deeply regret that we cannot continue our women’s team activities until such time that there is complete clarity on the matte,” the club statement said. “The decision to pause their activities was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the current circumstances. Not to mention, the Club is still awaiting further sanctions from the league body as well that are only likely to augment the financial impact on the Club.”