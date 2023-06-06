Big blow to Kerala Blasters as women's team temporarily suspended due to financial constraint
(ISL)
Due to financial difficulties brought on by the penalties levied on Kerala Blasters, as a result of the walkout staged by their men's team in the Indian Super League semifinals, Kerala Blasters FC announced on Tuesday that their women's squad will temporarily be put on hold.
The AIFF imposed financial restrictions on Kerala Blasters in April after the team declined to finish their ISL playoff match against Bengaluru FC. The club stated that the decision was made to "prioritise the more immediate objectives and long-term financial stability" and that it was unable to sustain the "women's team activities until such time as there is complete clarity on the matter."
"The decision to pause their activities was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the current circumstances. Not to mention, the Club is still awaiting further sanctions from the league body as well that are only likely to augment the financial impact on the Club," Blasters said in the statement.
The AIFF fined the club Rs 4 crores. Ivan Vukomanovic, the head coach of the Blasters, received a 10-match suspension and a Rs. 5 lakh fine for initiating the walkout that the players imitated. “We deeply regret that we cannot continue our women’s team activities until such time that there is complete clarity on the matte,” the club statement said. “The decision to pause their activities was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the current circumstances. Not to mention, the Club is still awaiting further sanctions from the league body as well that are only likely to augment the financial impact on the Club.”
The statement also stated that this break is just temporary and that the women's team would reportedly be reinstated after the entire problem has been resolved, though it is unclear exactly when that will be.