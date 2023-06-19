WATCH | Sunil Chettri, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Nikhil Poojary combine to score memorable goal for India against Lebanon
(Indian Football Team/ Twitter)
It was a great Sunday night for Indian football, as the Blue Tigers managed to retain the Intercontinental Cup after they beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final. Right from the start India maintained a healthy possession, and had a few chances come their way in the first half, but failed to score.
Come the second, the team was on a mission, to push Lebanon out of the match, as the Sunil Chettri-led side did the same in style. The first goal came in the second half which set the tone for the win. In what looked like a perfect goal, it was three men who showed their superlative skills to give India the lead.
It was a goal to be remembered for a lifetime, with Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nikhil Poojary, and Chhetri combining together to create magic on the field. It all started with Chhangte passing the ball to Poojary in the Lebanon half. Then after getting past a defender, Poojary outfoxed another one with behind-the-back nutmeg to pass the ball again to Chhangte.
The latter, running in towards the goal from the right flank, dodged a defender, and played a cross in the empty area. Chettri did the rest from there and scored the goal from there.
.@nikhilcpoojary’s behind-the-back nutmeg 🤯— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 19, 2023
➡️@lzchhangte7’s lighting fast step over and cross 🤩
➡️@chetrisunil11’s perfect finish 🥰
Don’t know how we’ll ever get over this #BlueTigers 🐯 goal 😱😱😱#HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ #INDLBN ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ySc2Xk6IOt