Team India donates INR 20 lakh to train tragedy victims after Intercontinental Cup victory

In turn, the Indian team decided to donate a sum of INR 20 lakh to the train accident victims. In a post on Twitter, the Indian announced the same. The official handle of Team India read, "We’re grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month. Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times."