Team India donates INR 20 lakh to train tragedy victims after Intercontinental Cup victory
(Twitter/ Indian Football Team)
Team India thrashed Lebanon 2-0 in the final of the Intercontinental Cup on Sunday, and with that, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced a cash reward of INR 1 crore for the team. But Blue Tigers stepped forward and decided to donate the prize money towards relief and rehab of train accident victims.
"It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India," Patnaik said during the closing ceremony.
In turn, the Indian team decided to donate a sum of INR 20 lakh to the train accident victims. In a post on Twitter, the Indian announced the same. The official handle of Team India read, "We’re grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month. Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times."
We’re grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win.— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 19, 2023
In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation… pic.twitter.com/l2SbRzUeKJ