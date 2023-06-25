WATCH | India and Nepal players involved in ugly on-field scuffle
For the second time in as many matches, Indian players were involved in an ugly, on-field scuffle, this time during the match against Nepal in the SAFF Cup. The Indian team won the match comfortably with a 2-0 margin, but the proceedings were hampered by this untoward incident.
The incident happened during the second half of the match, between Rahul Bheke and Nepal’s Bimal Gharti Magar on Saturday, when the duo went up for a header and the Indian landed awkwardly. That is when the duo charged at each other, with the rest of the teammates joining in soon.
Prior to this incident, a scuffle had broken out between the Indian and Pakistani players in the Intercontinental Cup, when coach Igor Stimac stopped an opposition player from taking a throw-in. That started an altercation between the two sides.
