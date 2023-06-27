SAFF Championship | Lallianzuala Chhangte emphasizes over positive approach ahead of Kuwait clash
(AIFF)
The unpredictable winger Lallianzuala Chhangte stated on Monday that although India had already secured a spot in the semifinals, they should approach their last league encounter of the SAFF Championship against Kuwait with a positive outlook.
With six points each, India and Kuwait have already advanced to the semifinals and will square off on Tuesday to decide who will win Group A. "Kuwait is a very good team, and we are aware of that. But we are going to face them with the same positive mindset, and will look to win. As the coach said, the higher or lower ranking does not matter to us as we will approach every match with the same mindset," said Chhangte.
India has so far kept a clean sheet in the competition, defeating Pakistan and Nepal by scores of 4-0 and 2-0, respectively.
Chhangte credited it to the group's capacity to carry out strategies on the playing field. "The team is gelling really well on and off the field. We have a great bond. The main reason is that we have been able to put into practice what we have been taught during the training. "We have been working on several things like coming through the wings and giving crosses, and they are coming off really well for us," he said.
Despite India being overmatched during a 2-0 victory over Nepal, Chhangte was pleased with the performance. "Coach has told us that we need to make a difference even when we come out of the bench. Our first half was not very good but we improved in the second half and played more aggressively. We will be trying to maintain a positive attitude on the field," he added.