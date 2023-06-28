WATCH | Three red and two yellow cards, tempers flare in India-Kuwait SAFF Championship match

It wasn't just him who got a red card, but India's Anwar Ali and Kuwait's Al Khalaf went sent off the field. It all started in the 64th minute when Stimac was shown a yellow card first when he interfered in the play and picked up the ball. Then later in the 81st minute, the referee showed him the exit door, for being too aggressive on the sidelines. Interestingly, this is the Indian coach's second red card in the tournament, with the first one coming against Pakistan.