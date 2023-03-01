India beat Qatar to win U-17 friendly 3-0

India immediately put the pressure on Qatar, who had won the first friendly 3-1 on Saturday. Zeiad Shoaib, the goalkeeper for Qatar, handled a simple pass inside the penalty area in the 10th minute, allowing India an indirect free kick that defender Ricky Meetei Haobam scored. This gave Bibiano Fernandes' team the lead.

After grabbing the lead, India did not relax and continued to apply pressure. As his free kick from well beyond the 18-yard box flew wide of the post, Danny Laishram came dangerously close to doubling the lead.

The Blue Colts did succeed with their subsequent set piece attempt, though. Korou Singh Thingjam, the team's captain, received a cross from Gurnaj Singh Grewal, but keeper Shoaib stopped his attempt. But, Shashwat Panwar was fortunate to receive the rebound and tap in to give India a two-goal lead. Panwar has scored twice in as many games.

Although there was little goalmouth action in the second half, India did have a few opportunities to extend its advantage. Before Panwar's attempt, which missed the target by a whisker, Danny's shot was stopped by the goalie. In order to preserve his clean sheet, Indian goalie Sahil produced his lone stop in the 71st minute.

In the closing 15 minutes of the game, Coach Fernandes made a few substitutes to finish the game. Lalpekhlua, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Vanlalpeka Guite, and Gogocha Chungkham all entered.

In the final minute of regulation, Korou scored India's third goal to secure the win. In a one-on-one situation with the goalie, Korou made no mistakes as Guite found him with a superb through ball.