India U-20 women blank Indonesia 6-0 in Asian Cup qualifying event

The girls of Maymol Rocky secured another lopsided victory with three goals in each half to maintain their lead at the top of the standings with six points and a plus-13 goal difference.

Rocky made three adjustments from the first game: Hemam Shilky Devi began in place of Sumati Kumari on the left flank, Lisham Babina Devi took the place of Martina Thokchom in the middle of the field.

India's skipper Apurna Narzary's left-footed shot hit the post in the third minute, creating their first significant opportunity. The very next minute, though, saw Neha score the game's first goal by gently tapping in a cutback from Anita Kumari on the right.

Once more combining, the two players increased India's lead. Another low cross was hammered by Anita from the right, and this one managed to elude everyone and land exactly in Neha's path. She smacked it on the net's ceiling. Neha might have completed her hat trick with some outstanding individual performance after a few tap-ins. She evaded two tackles on the outside of the box before lifting the ball over the goalkeeper, but it hit the far post instead of the goal.