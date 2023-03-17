23-member India women's football team announced for tours to Jordan and Uzbekistan
(Twitter)
Thomas Dennerby, the head coach of India's women's football team, selected a 23-person group on Thursday for upcoming international friendlies in Jordan and Uzbekistan. The senior women's national team will compete in games in Uzbekistan from March 23 to 29 and in Jordan from March 17 to 22.
These games are being played in order to get the team ready for their participation in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers first round. India, which is in Group G, will compete against Turkmenistan and the host Kyrgyz Republic in a round-robin format from April 4 to 10.
The top five teams in Asia, DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China, and the Republic of Korea, will be joined by the seven group winners from the first round of qualifiers in the second round in October. The Olympic qualifying team will be picked based on the friendlies played in Uzbekistan and Jordan.
Team for upcoming games:
Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan.
Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Roja Devi Asem, Karthika Angamuthu and Kashmina.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary.