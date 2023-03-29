WATCH | Sunil Chettri's 85th goal takes India to title at 2023 Tri-Nation International Football Tournament

The Indian defence then contributed to their second tournament-leading clean sheet. Anirudh Thapa's goal gave India a 1-0 victory over Myanmar last week. The two games were a part of India's pre-season for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which would be held in Qatar in June and July.

In front of more than 30,000 spectators, India won the three-nation-friendly event thanks to its two victories in a row. The Indian football squad was competing in international games in the Manipuri capital for the first time.

India, who is now rated 106 in the world and is 12 spots higher than the Kyrgyz Republic, had a strong start to the game and won their first corner in the fourth minute. Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian assault, was unable to take advantage of his opportunities.

In the 34th minute, Indian midfielder Brandon Fernandes' accurate aerial free-kick reached Sandesh Jhingan's left foot in the area, where it was skillfully converted.

After the defeat, Kyrgyz Republic continued to move on in quest of an equaliser. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and the Indian defence, with timely clearances, preserved India's slim advantage, nonetheless.

Even though both sides often entered the other team's half in the second half, good defence on either side of the pitch kept the game cagey until the 84th minute. A Kyrgyz Republic defender shoved Naorem Mahesh Singh, a replacement for Brandon Fernandes, to the ground on the left side of the goal, giving India a penalty.