Injured Aditi Chauhan aims to make a comeback before Olympic qualifications
(AIFF)
Aditi Chauhan, the custodian for the India women's football team, is recovering from her second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery and hopes to return in the latter part of this year or early in the next one in time for the Olympic qualifying matches.
The talented goalie was hurt while competing in a friendly game against Nepal in Chennai.
Aditi, who is recovering at home and receiving extensive physiotherapy, said, "It's a long and challenging journey ahead, but I am positive and determined to do everything I can to keep going. It's a very frustrating time as an athlete but I want to channel this time and energy into something positive and constructive so I'll continue working towards my passion and work on ways I can contribute towards making things better for women footballers."
In conjunction with She Kicks Football Academy, her organisation, the Aditi Chauhan organisation, has just entered into a new strategic agreement with UK Elite Sports Group that will aid in the growth of the sport in India at the grassroots level.
In collaboration with TGIF Leagues, She Kicks Football Academy recently debuted the second iteration of The She Kicks Football League in Mumbai.