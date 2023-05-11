India Under-17 lose 1-3 to Getafe Under-18

The equaliser came in the 24th minute, while Luis Kawecki's strike two minutes later gave Getafe the lead. Finally, Paramveer scored an own goal close to half-time. It all started with Korou's pressing strategy to pressure custodian Juan Mugica and score, giving the Blue Colts their first lead in the 12th minute.

A few minutes later, after a Getafe corner, India broke on the counter, giving Lemmet another opportunity. Thokchom Singh attempted to cross the ball, but Mugica intercepted it before Lemmet could reach the end of it.

As the game approached the halfway point, the Spaniards started to pick up the tempo and quickly equalised in the 24th minute when fullback Alberto Fernandez dribbled into a precarious position before sending it to Angel Blanco, who tied the score for Getafe.

Two minutes later, Luis Kawecki scored again to flip the tide in Getafe's favour. The Indians' defensive blunder gave the Spanish team a two-goal lead in the 39th minute.

Bibiano Fernandes, the head coach of India, made a number of substitutions during the second half, replacing Akash Tirkey in the 46th minute with Vanlalpeka Guite. Lemmet put Korou through on goal ten minutes into the second half, but Mugica made a stop. Lemmet made his final significant contribution to the game at that point, and Lalpekhlua Ralte and Gogocha quickly replaced him.

India attempted to score the two goals needed to tie the game up again, but the Getafe defence stopped them. In lieu of Surajkumar, Thokchom Singh, Danny Meitei, and Korou Singh with 12 minutes remaining in regulation, India head coach Bibiano Fernandes decided to give the players on the bench more opportunities by substituting Mukul Panwar, Faizan Waheed, Omang Dodum, and Rohen Singh.

A minute before the end of regulation, Vanlalpeka Guite supplied Shashwat a through ball, and he nearly pulled one back. Tawona Makumbe stopped the former's shot, but he rebounded and rattled the crossbar with his second attempt before the referee called time on the game.