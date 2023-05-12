AFC Asian Cup 2023 | Indian team placed in Group B alongside Syria, Uzbekistan, and Australia
(Twitter/ AFC)
Following the draw ceremony on Thursday at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar, the Indian men's football team was placed in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup alongside Syria, Uzbekistan, and 2015 champions Australia. This is the first time in history, that India qualified for two consecutive events.
The defending champions and hosts Qatar is the top seed in Group A, and its title defence will begin against two-time runners-up China PR, Tajikistan, and Lebanon. Iran, a three-time champion and runner-up in 1996 While record four-time winners Japan, Indonesia, 2007 champions Iraq, and Palestine were placed in Group D, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Palestine will compete for knockout round slots in Group C.
In Group E, top-seeded South Korea will face competition from Malaysia, Jordan, and Bahrain. In Group F, three-time champions Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Oman will compete for a place in the knockout stage.
AFC ASIAN CUP DRAW –
A – Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon
B – Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India
C – Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine
D – Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam
E – South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain
F – Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman
At Qatar 2023, the top two teams from each group as well as the four best third-place teams progress to the Round of 16.