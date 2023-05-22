IWL 2023 | Gokulam Kerala FC clinch third consecutive title
(Gokulam Kerala)
Gokulam Kerala FC demonstrated its superiority in Indian women's football by defeating Kickstart FC 5-0 on Sunday in the league's championship game in Ahmedabad. This is GKFC's third consecutive victory in the contest.
The current champion has been in excellent shape the whole race. They have a strong core of players thanks to the presence of some of the most seasoned veterans, like Ashalata Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Dangmei Grace, and goal-scoring machine Sabitra Bhandari.
The Malabarians scored on Sunday thanks to goals from the league's leading scorer, Sabitra, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Indumathi, and Roja Devi.
Kickstart made history by winning their first Hero IWL championship. The squad, captained by Dalima Chhibber, has had a standout season thus far, placing second in Group B and defeating HOPS 2-1 in the quarterfinal. Kickstart defeated Sethu with a resounding 2-0 victory in what was meant to be a hard-to-predict semifinal. In the IWL past season, Kickstart finished third, and they are currently leading this campaign.
GKFC closes the season with an incredible 64 goals scored and a 10-game winning streak. The team is presently scheduled to compete in the AFC Women's Club Championship.