IWL 2023 | Gokulam Kerala FC clinch third consecutive title

Kickstart made history by winning their first Hero IWL championship. The squad, captained by Dalima Chhibber, has had a standout season thus far, placing second in Group B and defeating HOPS 2-1 in the quarterfinal. Kickstart defeated Sethu with a resounding 2-0 victory in what was meant to be a hard-to-predict semifinal. In the IWL past season, Kickstart finished third, and they are currently leading this campaign.