Shillong Lajong secures promotion to I-League 2023-24
(AIFF)
After a four-year absence, Shillong Lajong FC was officially announced as the first side to be promoted to the 2023–24 I-League on Sunday. At the SSA Stadium in Shillong, the Meghalaya team defeated FC Bengaluru United 2-1 to increase their final round point total to seven from four games.
They were demoted for finishing last in the standings in the 2018–19 season. As early as the qualification round in February, where they defeated Downtown Heroes, Corbett, and United Chirang Duar to advance to the group stage, their adventure in the 2nd Division this season began.
Lajong placed second in their group, which also included United SC, East Bengal Reserves, and The Diamond Rock FA, and advanced to the next round as the best runner-up overall.
Lajong's match against Bengaluru United on Sunday was a matter of life and death for him after suffering a severe 1-5 thrashing at the hands of Ambernath United Atlanta five days prior.
Everbrightson Mylliempdah's spectacular curling goal gave the home team the lead shortly before halftime, but Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma's goal for the visitors soon after the break tied the score.
Eight minutes from time, Figo Syndai's header gave Bobby Nongbet's team the advantage again, which they held onto until the final horn.