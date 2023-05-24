ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC play out goalless draw in Premier League Next Generation Cup
(ISL)
Tuesday's last Premier League Next Generation Cup group stage match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC ended in a scoreless tie. After losing to West Ham United and Stellenbosch FC, respectively, in their previous games, both sides entered this contest on a losing streak.
They would have moved up to second place in the group with a victory. They had previously competed against one another in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) semifinals earlier this month. The careful approach that both sides used in turning the game over to one another reflects the increased familiarity between the two squads.
Both teams generated lots of chances for goals. Bengaluru came quite close to breaking the scoreless tie in the first half, but the Mariners' tenacious defence stopped them.
When Lalrinliana Hnamte of ATK Mohun Bagan and Harmanpreet Singh of the Blues were both dismissed in a sudden turn of events as halftime approached, the strength of both sides was somewhat diminished. Both sides entered the pitch without a player in the second half, which may have further hindered their potential to score goals.
Bengaluru finished the competition empty-handed, while the Mariners have a point to their record after three games thanks to their 1-1 draw with West Ham United in their season opener.