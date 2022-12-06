FIH Men's Hockey World Cup | Forward Lalit Upadhyay says Olympics bronze was just the beginning, wants to win WC medal too

Lalit also fondly spoke about the significance of Karampur, a village in Uttar Pradesh, in shaping his career. “It is famous because the whole village is immersed in hockey, Junior Men’s Team Captain Uttam Singh also hails from there. It has produced several hockey players of international repute and it is all the hard work of late Tej Bahadur who ensured a turf be laid for youngsters from the village to play hockey. They also organize tournaments and during those games’ spectators announce a small sum of money for a good goal out of their own will and it has created an atmosphere that encourages the sport.”