2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup | Full schedule, pools and timings

The prestigious 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is supposed to start from January 13 in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, while the final will be played on 29th of the same month. India play their first match on the opening day of the tournament, that too against the unpredictable Spain.

Pool A - Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa Pool B - Belgium, South Korea, Germany, Japan Pool C - The Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile Pool D - India, England, Spain, Wales 13th January Argentina vs South Africa (Bhubaneshwar) 1:00 P.M Australia vs France (Bhubaneshwar) 3:00 P.M. England vs Wales (Rourkela) 5:00 P.M. India vs Spain (Rourkela) 7:00 P.M. 14th Jaunary New Zealand vs Chile (Rourkela) 1:00 P.M Netherlands vs Malaysia (Rourkela) 3:00 P.M. Belgium vs Korea (Bhubaneshwar) 5:00 P.M. Germany vs Japan (Bhubaneshwar) 7:00 P.M. 15th January Spain vs Wales (Rourkela) 5:00 P.M. England vs India (Rourkela) 7:00 P.M. 16th January Malaysia vs Chile (Rourkela) 1:00 P.M. New Zealand vs Netherlands (Rourkela) 3:00 P.M. France vs South Africa (Bhubaneshwar) 5:00 P.M. Argentina vs Australia (Bhubaneshwar) 7:00 P.M. 17th January Korea vs Japan (Bhubaneshwar) 5:00 P.M. Germany vs Belgium (Bhubaneshwar) 7:00 P.M. 19th January Malaysia vs New Zealand (Bhubaneshwar) 1:00 P.M. The Netherlands vs Chile (Bhubaneshwar) 3:00 P.M. Spain vs England (Bhubaneshwar) 5:00 P.M. India vs Wales (Bhubaneshwar) 7:00 P.M. 20th January Australia vs South Africa (Rourkela) 1:00 P.M. France vs Argentina (Rourkela) 3:00 P.M. Belgium vs Japan (Rourkela) 5:00 P.M. Korea vs Germany (Rourkela) 7:00 P.M. The crossover matches will follow on January 22–23, and the quarterfinals will take place on January 24–25. Moving on, 9th–16th position matches on will be held on January 26–28, and the semi-finals on January 27–28. All the medal matches will be played on January 29.