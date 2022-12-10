More Options

2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup | Full schedule, pools and timings

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 10:09 AM

The prestigious 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is supposed to start from January 13 in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, while the final will be played on 29th of the same month. India play their first match on the opening day of the tournament, that too against the unpredictable Spain.

SportsCafe takes a look at the World Cup schedule, timings for all the matches and the squads for all the teams, heading into the tournament.

Pool A - Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Pool B - Belgium, South Korea, Germany, Japan

Pool C - The Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile

Pool D - India, England, Spain, Wales

13th January

Argentina vs South Africa (Bhubaneshwar) 1:00 P.M

Australia vs France (Bhubaneshwar) 3:00 P.M.

England vs Wales (Rourkela) 5:00 P.M.

India vs Spain (Rourkela) 7:00 P.M.

14th Jaunary

New Zealand vs Chile (Rourkela) 1:00 P.M

Netherlands vs Malaysia (Rourkela) 3:00 P.M.

Belgium vs Korea (Bhubaneshwar) 5:00 P.M.

Germany vs Japan (Bhubaneshwar) 7:00 P.M.

15th January

Spain vs Wales (Rourkela) 5:00 P.M.

England vs India (Rourkela) 7:00 P.M.

16th January

Malaysia vs Chile (Rourkela) 1:00 P.M.

New Zealand vs Netherlands (Rourkela) 3:00 P.M.

France vs South Africa (Bhubaneshwar) 5:00 P.M.

Argentina vs Australia (Bhubaneshwar) 7:00 P.M.

17th January

Korea vs Japan (Bhubaneshwar) 5:00 P.M.

Germany vs Belgium (Bhubaneshwar) 7:00 P.M.

19th January

Malaysia vs New Zealand (Bhubaneshwar) 1:00 P.M.

The Netherlands vs Chile (Bhubaneshwar) 3:00 P.M.

Spain vs England (Bhubaneshwar) 5:00 P.M.

India vs Wales (Bhubaneshwar) 7:00 P.M.

20th January

Australia vs South Africa (Rourkela) 1:00 P.M.

France vs Argentina (Rourkela) 3:00 P.M.

Belgium vs Japan (Rourkela) 5:00 P.M.

Korea vs Germany (Rourkela) 7:00 P.M.

The crossover matches will follow on January 22–23, and the quarterfinals will take place on January 24–25. Moving on, 9th–16th position matches on will be held on January 26–28, and the semi-finals on January 27–28. All the medal matches will be played on January 29.

