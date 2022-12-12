FIH Nations Cup 2022 | Indian women begin campaign with 3-1 win over Chile

On Sunday in Valencia, Spain, the Indian women's hockey team defeated Chile 3-1 to begin play in the Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022. Sangita Kumari opened the scoring in the opening minute, followed by Sonika in the second minute, and Navneet Kaur in the third to make it 3-0; Later Chile struck back.

The Indian women's hockey team got the game going quickly and played both attack and defence with precision. The ball was sent to Sangita Kumari in the D by midfielder Salima Tete and seasoned forward Vandana Katariya. Kumari immediately scored to give India the lead.

India, now ninth in the world in women's hockey, increased their lead against Chile in the 10th minute thanks to another team goal.

This time, Navneet Kaur, a forward, broke through the Chilian defence and chipped the ball to Sonika, who was waiting at the far post. Sonika scored easily in front of an empty net to make it 2-0.

In the second quarter, India had the most of the ball and periodically stopped a few building Chilian assaults. India had a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half despite many missed opportunities from penalty corners.

Both Chile and India scored a goal in the third period. In the 31st minute, Navneet Kaur scored to make it 3-0 before Savita Punia, the captain and goalkeeper of India, was beaten in the 43rd minute by a drag-flick from Fernanda Villagran.

Chile increased their effort in the fourth quarter after scoring at the conclusion of the third quarter, while India continued to squander its opportunities at penalty corners. However, neither team was able to score, and India ultimately prevailed 3-1.

India will now play the Asian champions and No. 11-ranked Japan on Monday at the same location before playing South Africa in their final group match on Wednesday. The group's best teams will advance to the semifinals. The Women's FIH Nations Cup champion will advance to the 2023–24 FIH Pro League season.